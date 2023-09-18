Advertise With Us
Very dry week ahead

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hopefully you got some much needed rain at your house over the weekend cause this week will be very very dry. It’ll still be hot each afternoon with highs around 90 degrees, but the mornings will feel better with most days starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will be the best morning of all with a projected starting temperature in the low 60s. There are no rain chances projected for this week.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances in the Atlantic we are watching. The one farthest away has a 70% chance of developing but one is forming right off the Carolina coast and has a 30% chance of developing. The active part of the season lasts another four weeks so we’ll still be watching things out there.

Very dry week ahead
