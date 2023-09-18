VGA Championship tees off in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gliding into the VGA Championship — skydivers kicked off the Veteran Golfers Association’s event Monday at Fallen Oak Golf Club.

“The VGA is a competitive golf league for veterans and their family members. We’ve got 95 players we’ve whittled down from 19,000 members,” said Joshua Peyton, VGA President & CEO. “They’ve gone through their state and regional championships and now the National Championship here at Fallen Oak. "

The VGA Championship (Veteran Golfers Association) is here in South Mississippi. 94 military vets are teeing it up this week at a Fallen Oak. pic.twitter.com/rSvABjL2fb — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 18, 2023

You’ve heard of the green jacket won by the Masters Champion. The VGA has the red jacket, also an acronym for Remember Everyone Deployed. These players range in rank from privates to generals.

While the event’s about competition, it’s also about fellowship. For example, take Jeff Manalansan and his service dog Rocky.

“He goes everywhere with me. He keeps me calm, Every time I need him, he’s there,” Manalansan said.

Before today’s practice round, the opening ceremonies featured skydivers delivering several banners including the American Flag. pic.twitter.com/NORbVrvbko — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 18, 2023

The players left the Fallen Oak clubhouse in carts driving off into battle, with the practice round serving up friendly fire. They’ll turn up the competitive heat on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 36-hole event.

“This organization is way more about camaraderie than competition, but at the end of the day, all of them want to put on a red jacket when this is completed,” Peyton added.

