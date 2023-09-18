WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Alexa Knowles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alexa Knowles came to FOX 10 News straight out of college. Graduating from the University of Georgia -- the Georgia Bulldog -- was very much like a bulldog reporting crime.

In the three years she was here (2015 - 2018) -- Alexa connected with a lot of people in the Port City, which is why she continues to visit regularly.

Shortly after she left FOX 10 -- she married her husband Nathaniel. The two now live in Greenville, South Carolina -- we caught up with here through Skype to see what she’s up to these days.

If there’s a former FOX 10 employee you would like us to catch up with -- feel free to send us an email: lee.peck@fox10tv.com or shelby.myers@fox10tv.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.