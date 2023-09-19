Advertise With Us
Hire One

5 Alabama schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023

Montgomery Public Schools bus
Montgomery Public Schools bus(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Education announced in a press release the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

Five of the 353 recognized schools are in Alabama.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

National Blue Ribbon Schools exemplify excellent leadership focused on high standards, effective and innovative teaching and learning, and valuing and supporting the professional development of their staff. These schools are considered models of great educational practices for schools throughout the nation.

The Alabama schools recognized were:

  • Cordova Elementary School, Walker County Schools.
  • Mt. Carmel Elementary School, Madison County School System.
  • Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster City Schools.
  • Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School, Jefferson County.
  • Skyline High School, Jackson County School District.

“As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country,” Cardona concluded, “we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

The fair featured more than 60 recruiters from colleges, the military, and the workforce.
MCPSS Hosts 36th annual College Fair for high school seniors
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Dakwon Oliver
Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, MCSO says
Anthony Lee Jackson ... charged with illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors urge federal judge to reject Mobile man’s constitutional challenge to felon gun ban
North McGregor Avenue back open
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for N. McGregor Ave.