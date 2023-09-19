Advertise With Us
Hire One

Baldwin County Fair back in town!

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Set-up was in full swing Monday night for the 72nd Annual Baldwin County Fair, one of the more anticipated events of the year.

Thousands are expected to come out this week, and organizers said there are plenty of never-before-seen attractions, like a handful of new rides for kids and adults.

The fair runs from Tuesday to Saturday. Senior citizens, first responders, military, and kids under 12 get in for free. For everyone else, tickets for entry are $10 at the gate.

Organizers said since a rodeo happened in Baldwin County recently, they are substituting their usual rodeo show for a new circus attraction.

“The whole county really welcomes you to town,” said Joey Even, officer manager of Arnold Amusement. “We went to a couple different offices today and some stores, and everyone is just super excited about it being here.”

It opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Rat in Whataburger drive-through window
Whataburger in Daphne temporarily closes after customer videos rat in drive-through window
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Woman dies after three-vehicle accident in Mobile
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer

Latest News

Baldwin County Fair set to open tomorrow
Baldwin County Fair set to open tomorrow
Woman accused of shooting her aunt in Loxley is booked into Baldwin
Woman accused of shooting her aunt in Loxley is booked into Baldwin
Denny Manufacturing building catches fire
Denny Manufacturing building catches fire
Denny Manufacturing catches fire
Denny Manufacturing building catches fire