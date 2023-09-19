Baldwin County Fair back in town!

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Set-up was in full swing Monday night for the 72nd Annual Baldwin County Fair, one of the more anticipated events of the year.

Thousands are expected to come out this week, and organizers said there are plenty of never-before-seen attractions, like a handful of new rides for kids and adults.

The fair runs from Tuesday to Saturday. Senior citizens, first responders, military, and kids under 12 get in for free. For everyone else, tickets for entry are $10 at the gate.

Organizers said since a rodeo happened in Baldwin County recently, they are substituting their usual rodeo show for a new circus attraction.

“The whole county really welcomes you to town,” said Joey Even, officer manager of Arnold Amusement. “We went to a couple different offices today and some stores, and everyone is just super excited about it being here.”

It opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

