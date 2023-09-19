Cooler start to Tuesday, no rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It feels sensational outside this morning, but we won’t see temps this cool for the rest of the week. Morning temps will rise back to the mid to upper 60s. Highs this afternoon will be around the 90 degree marker each day, including this afternoon. As for rain chances, they stay nonexistent until Thursday but the chance is very low at only 20%. We are in a very big rain deficit and drought conditions could potentially worsen as we head into October because that is, on average, our driest month of the entire year.

The two disturbances in the Atlantic basin continue to churn and odds of development remain at 30% for the one off the Carolina coast and 70% for the one closer to Africa.

