Denny Manufacturing building catches fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire Rescue and Prichard Fire are battling a 3-alarm fire at Denny Manufacturing off Dial Street Monday night.

The fire started earlier this evening and is still being fought.

A second building also caught fire during the battle.

FOX10 News’s Ariel Mallory is on the scene and will provide more information as she receives it.

