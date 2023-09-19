Advertise With Us
Denny Manufacturing building catches fire

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire Rescue and Prichard Fire are battling a 3-alarm fire at Denny Manufacturing off Dial Street Monday night.

The fire started earlier this evening and is still being fought.

A second building also caught fire during the battle.

FOX10 News’s Ariel Mallory is on the scene and will provide more information as she receives it.

