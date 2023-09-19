Doing Good: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast is the largest one-to-one mentoring organization in the area, serving hundreds of children across the Gulf Coast.

“We’re really trying to spread the word about it takes a Little to be Big and we need Bigs,” Aimee Risser, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast said. “That means one-to-one mentoring relationships that are professionally supported. As a Big, lifechanging for everyone involved. We measure the impact to our Littles, but I’ll tell you, I get more out of the relationship I swear than my Little, but it’s a fun debate.”

BBBS board member Carl Cunningham Jr. says being a Big has been an outstanding experience.

“I’m on my second Little and so it’s been great,” Cunningham Jr. said. “I leave at lunch on my lunch break once a week to go see my Little and he is at Baldwin County Middle School now and so I get an opportunity to go see him and so we’ve developed a relationship that’s very impactful. People often think that they don’t have time to be a Big, but you do have time to be a Big because you’re really not only impacting the community and the Little, but even yourself.”

The organization says they have many kids right now waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Risser says they especially need more Big Brothers. To help with this, BBBS is putting an event together to get more men involved. The event, The 251 Club, will be held September 27 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cedar Street Social Club in Mobile.

“It’s a great men’s event but at the heart of it it’s about inviting them to join us as Big Brothers,” Risser said.

For more information on the event or to begin the application process of becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click HERE.

