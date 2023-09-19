Advertise With Us
Hire One

Doing Good: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast is the largest one-to-one mentoring organization in the area, serving hundreds of children across the Gulf Coast.

“We’re really trying to spread the word about it takes a Little to be Big and we need Bigs,” Aimee Risser, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Gulf Coast said. “That means one-to-one mentoring relationships that are professionally supported. As a Big, lifechanging for everyone involved. We measure the impact to our Littles, but I’ll tell you, I get more out of the relationship I swear than my Little, but it’s a fun debate.”

BBBS board member Carl Cunningham Jr. says being a Big has been an outstanding experience.

“I’m on my second Little and so it’s been great,” Cunningham Jr. said. “I leave at lunch on my lunch break once a week to go see my Little and he is at Baldwin County Middle School now and so I get an opportunity to go see him and so we’ve developed a relationship that’s very impactful. People often think that they don’t have time to be a Big, but you do have time to be a Big because you’re really not only impacting the community and the Little, but even yourself.”

The organization says they have many kids right now waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. Risser says they especially need more Big Brothers. To help with this, BBBS is putting an event together to get more men involved. The event, The 251 Club, will be held September 27 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Cedar Street Social Club in Mobile.

“It’s a great men’s event but at the heart of it it’s about inviting them to join us as Big Brothers,” Risser said.

For more information on the event or to begin the application process of becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Recipe Later Taters
“Later Taters” with Smac’s Shack at Box Owt
Why your pet’s fall vet visit matters
Why your pet’s fall vet visit matters
Mobicon 2023
Mobicon 2023
Gear up for fall outdoor activities
Gear up for fall outdoor activities