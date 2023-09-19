Advertise With Us
Fall virus season facts

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Walgreens COVID-19 Index – one of the last remaining COVID-19 surveillance trackers in the U.S. – is showing increasing positivity rates. In addition, the CDC has reported higher or earlier flu activity in several Southern Hemispheric countries compared to what was seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With multiple respiratory viruses circulating this fall, it’s important to know and understand information surrounding vaccinations, testing and treatment.

