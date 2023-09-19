Final meeting held regarding Bay Minette landfill and transfer station

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was the final public hearing regarding a landfill proposal in Bay Minette. Many officials, including county commissioners used the opportunity to address questions posed during last week’s meeting.

At least a dozen people showed up for a public hearing about a landfill proposal in Bay Minette.

If approved, a landfill accepting construction building waste would be built on Red Hill Road extension. Which is where a sanitary landfill was previously located in the area from 1975-1990.

The proposal would also require moving the current Bay Minette transfer station on Nicholsville Road to Red Hill Road, adjacent to the landfill.

“The current transfer station is over 30 years old and repairs are needed,” said Terri Graham, Baldwin County Commission’s Development Environmental Director. “Putting both together will reduce our hauling costs and reduce trip time…and the recycling needs are not currently being addressed at the transfer station.”

Graham started the meeting by answering questions posed during the first hearing. One thing many wanted to know was why the Redhill Landfill was closed in the 90s and whether it had anything to do with contamination.

Graham says the landfill closed in 1990 because it would be too expensive to run the Bay Minette transfer station and the landfill and it was not going to meet new EPA regulations.

“…since 2007, Graham says there have been no contaminants found on the site,” Graham explained.

Graham also discussed why Red Hill road was selected as the site, saying, “The property is currently owned and maintained by the county commission. The property has detection monitoring in place…”

Her comments were followed by feedback from County Commissioners who visited the site Friday.

“It’s not a done deal,” said Baldwin County Commission Chairman Charles Gruber. “We’re here to listen to what y’all have to say because it’s important.”

“We are listening to y’all as a commission, because if I was there, I’d feel the same way,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Matthew McKenzie. “Being a retired State Trooper, I understand all the traffic concerns that y’all have.”

Representatives from the Baldwin County School system were also present, saying traffic was a major concern, considering Bay Minette Middle School and Baldwin County High School are less than two miles away.

“I can’t help but worry another 90 trucks passing the two schools, 180 trips per day creates a much more dangerous situation than we currently see right now,“ said John Wilson, Chief Final Officer for the Baldwin County Board of Education.

Locals present also reiterated some of those same concerns and were happy to hear commissioners visited the site.

County Commissioners also delayed the vote on the proposal until October 17th.

