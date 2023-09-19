Gear up for fall outdoor activities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall is the perfect time to get out and enjoy your favorite outdoor activities, whether it’s hiking the trails, trying to catch some fish, or venturing out on a camping trip with friends and family. What gear and essentials should you use on your adventures? Mike Bako, lifestyle editor and outdoor enthusiast, joined us on Studio10 with some of his top picks.

For more information visit: Columbia.com to check out these outdoor essentials and browse Eyeconic.com for the latest Columbia sunglasses.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.