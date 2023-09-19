Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jody Clark’s esophageal cancer fundraiser

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - #TEAMJODY is hosting an esophageal cancer fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Tillmans Corner. It is $15 per plate and donations can be made it @ktbug88 on Venmo and $JWClark99.

Jody Clark’s Esophageal Cancer Fundraiser

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m.

Parking Lot Next to Firestone in Tillman’s Corner

BBQ plates, snow cones, T-shirts

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Recipe Later Taters
“Later Taters” with Smac’s Shack at Box Owt
Why your pet’s fall vet visit matters
Why your pet’s fall vet visit matters
Mobicon 2023
Mobicon 2023
Gear up for fall outdoor activities
Gear up for fall outdoor activities