Jody Clark’s esophageal cancer fundraiser
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - #TEAMJODY is hosting an esophageal cancer fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Tillmans Corner. It is $15 per plate and donations can be made it @ktbug88 on Venmo and $JWClark99.
Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m.
Parking Lot Next to Firestone in Tillman’s Corner
BBQ plates, snow cones, T-shirts
