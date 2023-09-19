Advertise With Us
Mild temperatures overnight

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith.

It will be a quiet and pleasant evening. Temperatures will be mild and then dip into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Wednesday will start sunny and nice. It will warm up quickly with most spots reaching the upper 80s in the afternoon. 

We will have similar conditions all week long with pleasant mornings, hot afternoons, little humidity, and no decent rain chances.

The downside to this is that the drought will continue and get worse.

Tropics: Nigel is forecast to remain in the Atlantic and not come anywhere near the U.S. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa will develop later in the week, but there’s plenty of time to watch that one. Another area of disturbed weather may slowly develop of the Carolina coast, but for now risks there are low.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

