Mobicon 2023

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobicon is back and better than ever! Master of Ceremony JD Vertrees joined Joe on Studio 10 to talk about the event.

Mobicon will take place September 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of 2023 at:

Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel

64 S Water St

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-4000

Hours of the Con are:

September 22nd – Friday – 12 pm – 9 pm (12 pm to 7 pm for Exhibit Hall)

September 23rd – Saturday – 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 7 pm for Exhibit Hall)

September 24th – Sunday – 10 am to 5 pm (Same for Exhibit Hall)

More information: https://www.gngcon.com/

