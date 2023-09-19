MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The lineup for Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration this year has just been announced.

Ring in the new year with a giant electronic MoonPie drop and five hip-hop legends. Slick Rick, Rob Base, Big Daddy Kane, Dana Dane and Yo-Yo (Yolanda Whitaker) will be serving up the beats on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile.

This free event, in its 16th year, has grown to more than 50,000 revelers filling the streets with the festive vibe Mobile is known for. This year’s celebration will have locals and visitors dancing in the streets to hip-hop classic hits that shaped the genre, such as “It Takes Two” (Rob Base), “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’” (Big Daddy Kane), “Children’s Story” (Slick Rick), “Cinderfella” (Dana Dane) and “You Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo” (Yo-Yo). Each legend will perform their own set leading up to one epic countdown at midnight.

Organizers say having five headliners perform in one evening is a first for MoonPie Over Mobile.

Kicking off the evening will be the opening act, Yeah Probably, a soul and pop act based in Mobile.

The event’s host for the evening, spinning hits and keeping the crowd hyped before, between and after sets, will be DJ Blayze.

Festivities on New Year’s Eve during the day include a Kids Zone with family friendly fun in Mardi Gras Park and a MoonPie Drop for the kids. In the evening there will be a resolution wall for attendees to post their hopes and dreams for the new year, a best decorated umbrella contest, the cutting of the world’s largest, edible MoonPie baked by Chattanooga Bakery and a second line parade led by the Port City Secondliners and the Jukebox Brass Band to the main stage to kick off the evening’s live music.

Moments before midnight, the event will count down into the new year while the street party peaks with the ceremonial dropping of the world’s largest, electronic MoonPie as the clock strikes 2024. The 12-foot-tall MoonPie will descend from the 34-story RSA Trustmark skyrise to welcome in the new year and the beginning of Mobile’s Mardi Gras season.

Visit www.MoonPieOverMobile.com for more information.

