Advertise With Us
Hire One

Moss Point actor uses writer’s strike to teach youth football

The writers' strike happening now has put pauses on a lot of productions in Hollywood, but that's not stopping one actor from moving forward.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gerald Mcgee is no stranger to the entertainment world. He started off by writing in entertainment magazines, hosted a radio show in Mobile and made his debut in movies.

“I got an opportunity to start doing extras in these movies,” said Mcgee. “I took a leap of faith and here I am.”

Mcgee worked with several actors like George Lopez, William Defoe and John Travolta.

When he’s not on the big screen, you can find him in Moss Point working with youth football players. Mcgee says he wanted to work with kids through football after coaching his children’s team.

“Through the process and seeing there is a lot of kids that needed that male figure guidance in their life, I continued to do it after they finished youth football,” said Mcgee.

Gerald says he wants to show the kids he is coaching along with his daughter that they can achieve more in life if they have the right mindset.

“It’s like I teach the kids, everything you do give it 110 percent and I try to give it 110 percent to make it better and greater,” said Mcgee. “If you want to be a singer, give it all and be a singer. If you want to be a writer, give it all and be a writer. What I’m doing is trying to teach kids, especially in my community, that as long as you try to achieve it, you can believe it.”

Mcgee says you can catch him on the big screen in “Cash Out 2″ starring John Travolta along with the movie “AND” starring Emma Stone and William Defoe.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve Celebration
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
Source: WBRC video
Drivers attempting to elude police can now face felony charges
Landfill proposed in Bay Minette
Landfill proposed in Bay Minette
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends