Advertise With Us
Hire One

Multiple agencies team up to educate the community during Rail Safety Week.

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Amtrak is set to restart passenger service along the Gulf Coast next year. Officials are taking this time to urge people to pay attention to the warnings around the tracks.

“These are going to be fairly short trains when we’re running them,” said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari. “It’ll take us 25-30 seconds to get across a crossing. Your life is worth 25-30 seconds.”

Earlier this year we saw several train vs car incidents across the area. Three of which involved Amtrak trains while they were doing test runs between here and New Orleans including this fatal accident a Navco Road near Dog River Drive. Officials want to make sure these incidents don’t happen again.

“Please always expect a train and don’t forget trains actually have the right of way and your life is worth the wait,” said Nancy Hudson with Operation Lifesaver.

Operation Lifesaver and Amtrak are teaming up with local law enforcement for Operation Clear Track. Officers from Mobile PD, ALEA, and Amtrak Police were stationed at different railroad crossings between Mobile and Pascagoula to pass out information and if need be, issue drivers a citation or a warning if they go around the stop arms.

“That is where we’re seeing a bunch of our incidents occur is as a result of people wanting to go around the stop sticks, they’re there for a reason,” said Senior Trooper Anna People. “Our locals are used to the CSX trains moving through here at 30-35 mph. These Amtrak trains can reach speeds up to 79.”

It’s something law enforcement and Operation Lifesaver take very seriously, and they want to get the message out to both drivers and pedestrians.

“We’re the ones at the end of the day that have to call the families,” said Peoples. “People think an accident happens in one day, but it affects our lives just like yours.”

“Another major problem is people walking up and down the tracks, using the tracks as a shortcut. You don’t want to get hit by a train so please stay off, stay away,” said Hudson.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

FOX10's Kip Raley finishes first at the GCGA
FOX10's Kip Raley finishes first at the GCGA
Phase 1 of Seawall Park complete in Orange Beach
Phase 1 of Seawall Park complete in Orange Beach
Mother's Involved Against Gun Violence partners with Lifeline Counseling
Mother’s Involved Against Gun Violence partners with Lifeline Counseling to help mothers heal.
The Baldwin County Fair is officially underway
The Baldwin County Fair is officially underway
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends