Prichard, Mobile firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Denny Manufacturing

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A massive three-alarm fire at the Denny Manufacturing plant in Prichard took longer than three hours to contain Monday night.

Both Prichard and Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters responded.

Prichard District Fire Chief David Hale said two buildings at the plant caught fire.

“This particular facility has two large structures,” Hale said. “And those both of those structures had multiple materials flammable materials inside. So we try to make sure that the public is safe. And we also make sure that our people are safe here on the ground as well.”

Denny Manufacturing is off Dial Street near St. Stephens Road.

Witnesses said they could see the flames from as far away as across Mobile Bay.

Hale said no one was inside or injured.

Several parts of the plant continued to re-ignite throughout the night, and Hale said it was due to the highly flammable materials inside.

Hale said the plant had several flammable materials inside that caused the fire to continue to re-ignite.

“As more information came in, we found out that this is actually a manufacturing company that has a lot of chemicals, such as paints, backdrafts and arts and crafts material inside,” Hale explained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Prichard and Mobile-Fire Rescue contain fire at Denny's Manufacturing plant

