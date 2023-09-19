University of South Alabama Homecoming 2023: Diamonds are Forever

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the theme “Homecoming 2023: Diamonds are Forever,” with a week of fun events Sept. 18-23, where students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community are invited to come and celebrate.

This year’s homecoming activities will include a free public concert, bonfire, pep rally, car show, fireworks and step show on Friday, Sept. 22. And, on Saturday, Sept. 23 everyone is invited to a homecoming parade featuring the Jaguar Marching Band, and at 4 p.m. the football game kicks-off as the Jaguars take on Central Michigan at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

“Now celebrating 60 years, South Alabama continues to be a vital educational and economic force making it the Flagship of the Gulf Coast. It was a shared vision that the region could not thrive without having higher education opportunities for all people,” said Homecoming Co-Chair Coleman Wolf, associate director of Student Organization & Leadership. “We are looking forward to everyone coming together to enjoy the diamond anniversary and homecoming festivities.”

