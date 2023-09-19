Advertise With Us
We will continue to stay dry and sunny

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daytime highs will continue to max out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s, staying slightly above average for this time of year. We will continue to stay dry and sunny into the remainder of this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will feel refreshing! Our inland areas will see lows dip down into the upper-50s! The rest of the Gulf Coast will be waking up with temps in the lower-to-mid 60s. W

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to see lower humidity with similar afternoon temperatures. We will start off sunny, but more cloud cover will push in by the afternoon. There is about a 20% chance of coastal showers throughout the day.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Hurricane Nigel. It is expected to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane later today but just continues to be a problem for the fish in the central Atlantic. There are also two areas we are watching for further development. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great week!

