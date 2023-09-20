Alabama governor comes to Mobile to tout program to turn around low-performing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited Chastang-Fournier K-8 School Wednesday to get an up-close look at one of 15 low-performing schools across the state that she singled out for special help.

An enthusiastic assembly of students greeted Ivey and joined her in a chant of, “Strong students lead to a strong Alabama.” She told the students they have so much more technology than when she went to school.

“Today, you have all these incredible tools at your fingertips. … But don’t be afraid to pick up a book and read,” she said.

Those reading skills are critical, particularly for third-graders, who beginning this spring must demonstrate they can read at grade level before moving on to fourth grade. State schools Superintendent Eric Mackey warned last week that thousands of third-graders are at risk of being held back.

Chastang-Fournier Principal Veronica Coleman said she is using part of the $720,000 the school received from the governor’s Turnaround School program to help the 10 students most in danger of repeating third grade.

“With the governor’s turn-around money, I’m able to hire specialized coaches and intervention teachers to come in and work specifically with those students,” she said after Wednesday’s event.

Chastang-Fournier is not alone. Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System, said administrators are working to identify at-risk students and provide them with extra support so they can pass the test.

Chasity Riddick, a spokeswoman for the Baldwin County Public School System, said similar efforts are under way there. She said administrators estimated that 80 percent of third-graders last year would have passed the literacy exam had it been in place. She said that likely would have been 90 percent under a lower score threshold that the Alabama Department of Education recently adopted.

“We’ve been working with the kids, I mean, for years now,” she said.

Chastang-Fournier is one of Mobile County’s lowest-performing schools, scoring a grade of 62 on the state’s most recent report card. It is one of the reasons why Ivey selected it for special attention.

Coleman noted that the report card score actually represents and improvement from the 50 score it posted for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We’re gradually making the steady, sustainable growth,” she said.

Coleman said the grant money has helped. It has been used to provide more arts education, during the school year and the summer. A mural on the wall of the gymnasium is a lasting symbol of that initiative.

Coleman said the money also has been used for sign-on bonuses – $6,000 for new teachers and $2,000 for support personnel – to help with recruiting. and a summer retreat for faculty.

“And we were able to go on a retreat this summer so that our faculty and staff had that social, emotional downtime, as well, and to get to know each other to become a true family,” she said.

The Legislature passed the Alabama Literacy Act in 2019, but lawmakers voted during the COVID-19 pandemic to postpone a requirement that third-graders read at grade level before moving on to fourth grade. State Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard), whose district includes Chastang-Fournier, praised the hard work of the principal and teachers. But he said he worries about the impact of the literacy rule.

“It is a concern,” he said. “I think you have to make sure that all tests are validated. And it’s always a concern when a student can be held back based off of a test, because tests always don’t show the knowledge of a student.”

But Ivey, who threated to veto additional delays, is holding firm.

“We’ve got to have benchmarks for our students to learn to read,” she said. Makes no sense; it’s a disservice to students to pass ‘em on without the ability to read. To learn to read by the end of the third grade is imperative.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.