Amtrak stresses safety at railroad crossings ahead of new Gulf Coast service

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak is set to restart passenger service along the Gulf Coast next year. Officials are taking this time to urge people to pay attention to the warnings around the tracks.

Earlier this year we saw several train vs car incidents across the area. Three of them involved Amtrak trains while they were doing test runs between here and New Orleans, including a fatal accident at Navco Road near Dog River Drive.

Officials want to make sure these incidents don’t happen again.

This week, Operation Lifesaver and Amtrak teamed up with local law enforcement for Operation Clear Track.

Officers from the Mobile Police Department, ALEA and Amtrak were stationed at different railroad crossings between Mobile and Pascagoula Tuesday to pass out information and if need be issue drivers a citation or a warning if they go around the stop arms.

Amtrak is still months away from rolling into the Port City officially. Officials expect the first train to board passengers well into 2024.

