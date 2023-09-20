Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chickasaw man confesses to 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, MCSO says

Dakwon Oliver
Dakwon Oliver(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 25-year-old Chickasaw man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after confessing to committing 82 vehicle burglaries around Mobile County, according to authorities.

Dakwon Oliver was interviewed by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators, to whom he confessed in 14 MCSO cases, 35 Saraland cases, 20 Dauphin Island cases, 8 Semmes cases and five Mobile cases, according to the sheriff’s office.

The MCSO said Oliver was found in Prichard.

Investigators said two others are also involved. Montreal Standberry was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with seven counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and Norgie D. Flemming was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree, the MCSO said. The sheriff’s office said Oliver was found inside her home when he was arrested and that she also had an outstanding warrant for possession or receiving a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

The fair featured more than 60 recruiters from colleges, the military, and the workforce.
MCPSS Hosts 36th annual College Fair for high school seniors
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Anthony Lee Jackson ... charged with illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors urge federal judge to reject Mobile man’s constitutional challenge to felon gun ban
North McGregor Avenue back open
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for N. McGregor Ave.