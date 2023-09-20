Advertise With Us
Food stamp benefits increasing October 1

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WTVY) - Benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, are increasing Oct. 1.

According to AL.com, the United States Department of Agriculture announced the increased COLA based on the rate of inflation. The year’s changes are based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2022. Based on that data, SNAP benefits will increase by an average of slightly more than 3% for 12 months starting in October.

For a family of four, the COLA means benefits of $973 a month, up from the current $939.

Here are the breakdowns of new benefit amounts based on family size from the USDA:

  • Household size 1 - $291
  • Household size 2 - $535
  • Household size 3 - $766
  • Household size 4 - $973
  • Household size 5 - $1,155
  • Household size 6 - $1,386
  • Household size 7 - $1,532
  • Household size 8 - $1,751

Each additional person adds $219.

Monthly income eligibility has changed, too. The new amounts are:

  • Household size 1 - $1,580
  • Household size 2 - $2,137
  • Household size 3 - $2,694
  • Household size 4 - $3,250
  • Household size 5 - $3,807
  • Household size 6 - $4,364
  • Household size 7 - $4,921
  • Household size 8  - $5,478

Each additional person accounts for $557 in income eligibility

