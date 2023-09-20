Food stamp benefits increasing October 1

WASHINGTON (WTVY) - Benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, are increasing Oct. 1.

According to AL.com, the United States Department of Agriculture announced the increased COLA based on the rate of inflation. The year’s changes are based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2022. Based on that data, SNAP benefits will increase by an average of slightly more than 3% for 12 months starting in October.

For a family of four, the COLA means benefits of $973 a month, up from the current $939.

Here are the breakdowns of new benefit amounts based on family size from the USDA:

Household size 1 - $291

Household size 2 - $535

Household size 3 - $766

Household size 4 - $973

Household size 5 - $1,155

Household size 6 - $1,386

Household size 7 - $1,532

Household size 8 - $1,751

Each additional person adds $219.

Monthly income eligibility has changed, too. The new amounts are:

Household size 1 - $1,580

Household size 2 - $2,137

Household size 3 - $2,694

Household size 4 - $3,250

Household size 5 - $3,807

Household size 6 - $4,364

Household size 7 - $4,921

Household size 8 - $5,478

Each additional person accounts for $557 in income eligibility

