FOX10 Live ‘Where are they now’ : Chasity Byrd

By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the 12 years she was at FOX 10 News -- Chasity Byrd -- did it all. She not only forecast the weather -- reported on crime -- but also hosted Studio 10.

It’s hard to believe she left FOX 10 five years ago. Since then she’s been doing great things at the Baldwin County School Board Communications Department.

While she misses her FOX 10 family -- she has plenty of things to keep her busy -- including 11-month-old Carson.

We catch up with Chasity in this week’s “Where Are They Now” segment.

