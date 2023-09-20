Fuse Project: BOO! 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Project is turning a fun Halloween tradition into a way to make an impact in the lives of children in our city. Join us for BOO! Project and transform neighborhood trickery into a community fundraiser.

Are you ready to add some Halloween fun to this year’s festivities and contribute to a great cause? Purchase our BOO! Project kit, complete with a spooky yard sign and festive goody bag. BOO! Project kits are filled with Halloween delights that will bring joy to your friends and family. Don’t miss out – place your order now!

Secretly place the BOO! Project sign in the yards of your friends and neighbors, then surprise them with delightful Halloween treats (included in the kit) at their doorsteps, all while staying incognito. It’s an exciting Halloween tradition that will get everyone talking. The ultimate goal? To have a BOO! yard sign on every lawn in your neighborhood.

We still have sponsorships available. For more information on being a sponsor email info@fuseproject.org

https://www.fuseproject.org/boo

www.facebook.com/TheFuseProject

Instagram @FuseProject

