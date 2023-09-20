Healthy Living with USA Health: Think Pink Tea
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Think Pink Tea is set for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center, hosted by the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. The free event celebrating breast cancer awareness involves a runway fashion show, an educational panel and a munch and mingle. The appropriate attire is Sunday dress. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please RSVP by Friday, Sept. 29, online at usahealthsystem.com/think-pink-tea.
