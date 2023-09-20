Humidity returns to the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a few nice days with low humidity, the mugginess will gradually return to more typical levels in the coming days. The good news is that we won’t return to anywhere near August levels of humidity.

With the increase in moisture there will be a slight increase in the shower chances, but it will still stay isolated, son no drought-busters are expected.

The mornings will be pleasant, generally in the upper 60s, but highs will continue to be near 90 most afternoons through the weekend.

Tropics: Nigel is forecast to remain in the Atlantic and not come anywhere near the U.S. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa will develop later in the week, but there’s plenty of time to watch that one. Another area of disturbed weather may slowly develop of the Carolina coast, but for now risks there are low.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

