Advertise With Us
Hire One

Humidity returns to the Gulf Coast

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a few nice days with low humidity, the mugginess will gradually return to more typical levels in the coming days. The good news is that we won’t return to anywhere near August levels of humidity.

With the increase in moisture there will be a slight increase in the shower chances, but it will still stay isolated, son no drought-busters are expected.

The mornings will be pleasant, generally in the upper 60s, but highs will continue to be near 90 most afternoons through the weekend.

Tropics: Nigel is forecast to remain in the Atlantic and not come anywhere near the U.S. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa will develop later in the week, but there’s plenty of time to watch that one. Another area of disturbed weather may slowly develop of the Carolina coast, but for now risks there are low.

In the Gulf, all is quiet for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Next weather for Wednesday, Sep 20 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, Sep 20 from FOX10 News
Most areas sunny and dry, but rain chances in some places
Most areas sunny and dry, but rain chances in some places
Most areas sunny and dry, but rain chances in some places
Most areas sunny and dry, but rain chances in some places
Pleasant morning, scattered rain chances later
Pleasant morning, scattered rain chances later