Judge enters jail settlement order: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will pay $2.02 million

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday formally entered a $2.02 million settlement ending a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The suit began with an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint alleging that supervisors failed to take steps to protect female corrections officers from severe and repeated sexual harassment inflicted by male prisoners at Mobile County Metro Jail

The U.S. Department of Justice picked up the case and filed a lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of the 14 women.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose approved the settlement this month.

Under the agreement, each of 14 women who filed the EEOC complaint will receive $35,000 plus $8,571 toward attorney fees. The remaining $1.41 million will be used to compensate current and former female corrections deputies who worked at the Sheriff’s Office from 2011 April 23 of this year.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the sheriff has agreed to implement changes at the jail, including removing violators from the general population and requiring certain inmates to wear pink uniforms.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch previously told FOX10 News that the jail already had implemented most of the policies contained in the settlement agreement.

Seven women filed objections to the settlement, complaining that they felt unfairly left out because they held the rank of sergeant or higher or because they left their jobs before Jan 1., 2011. DuBose rejected those complaints after conducting a “fairness hearing” last month. She will hold a second hearing to give women and opportunity to object to the amount of compensation they will receive after they file claims.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.