MCPSS Hosts 36th annual College Fair for high school seniors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High school seniors in Mobile County had a great opportunity this week to help prepare for their futures.

The Mobile County Public School System hosted its 36th annual college fair at the Mitchell Center.

The fair featured more than 60 recruiters from colleges, the military, and the workforce.

It’s very important, my entire future is based on this one day. I can get a lot of scholarship opportunities and see colleges that I didn’t know. College is not the only choice. You can go through military or trade school. Different options,” Senior, Caitlin McCants said.

This was the second and final day of this year’s college fair and students received help with college and career planning.

They also received help with completing the FAFSA form.

“Every year it’s been a great opportunity for our students to network and learn more about the different colleges in the area as well as all over the nation. A lot of them leave here with scholarship offers because they come prepared with transcripts and ACT scores in hand. So we’re trying to do a good job of making sure that they have everything that they need to make good post-secondary decisions,” MCPSS Counselor Gabarel Lambert said.

Mobile County students in the class of 2023 earned over 108 million dollars in scholarships.

