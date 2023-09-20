MCSO digging deeper into cold case of Foley woman missing for over 40 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cold case of a Foley woman missing since 1982 has resurfaced with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

22-year-old Diana Avera disappeared from Searcy Hospital in Mount Vernon, but no one knows where she went after that.



“We miss her,” said Becky Hoover, Avera’s younger sister. “It stays on my mind all the time, it’s hard to even sleep at night with work and everything. I just want to know something.”

Hoover and her niece, Amanda Collins, are on a quest to find Diana Avera missing since 1982.



“If you were ever around her, you couldn’t get enough of her. She was that kind,” said Hoover.

They say Avera suffers from schizophrenia and frequented Searcy Hospital.

In May of 1982, Avera was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to Searcy. While there, she penned several letters.



“She wrote a lot of letters and in her letters, she talked a lot about her family and how she wanted to come home, she missed them,” Collins said.

Hoover says three months later, Avera allegedly escaped and was never seen again.



For years, Avera’s family thought she was reported missing to law enforcement, but that was never the case.

“All these years, we just assumed that they knew our sister was missing,” said Hoover.

At the time, there was only one detective with the Department of Mental Health on the case.



“This investigator would go to their houses- my grannie’s house, a lot of my family member’s houses and that’s why the family thought that everything was being done,” said Collins.

A few years ago, Collins contacted MCSO who officially reported Avera as missing in 2020.



“They did DNA shortly after. Recently we got a new primary detective and that’s Archie Niles and I have hope that things are gonna be moving forward,” added Collins. “They are running DNA that a lot of people have said that they thought could be her.”

Hoover and her family are pleading for any helpful information.

Click here for the search of Diana Avera Facebook page.

