Merlin Bird Watching App

142 million birds are predicted to migrate and Virginia is one of several states expected to see a high intensity.(WHSV)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The great migration is one of natures greatest wonders. Birds have the ability to migrate long distances and return to precise breeding grounds year after year.

In Alabama, March through May are the peak months for spring migration. The fall migration has birds landing in the state between late August and September. Swallows, Louisiana waterthrushes, Ruby throated hummingbirds, and shorebirds are frequently seen in Alabama -- but the state has more than 425 species of birds.

There are a number of good bird watching apps that can be very useful for amateur and experienced birders alike. Merlin Bird ID is one of them. The free app helps identify birds based on location, date, size, color and behavior by asking a series of simple questions.

It works by using visual and audio recognition. Merlin can identify birds by either a photo you upload or by listening to a bird’s song or call that you record.

The app asks you a series of easy questions about what you saw/heard like location, date, size, main color, behavior, etc. It then makes a ID suggestion based on your responses.

Merlin has an offline mode that works even without cell service or WIFI, and lets you log and share your sightings, see recent observations nearby, and more.

Bird watching has becoming an increasingly popular pastime. If you are wanting more information on birds commonly found in the state, Outdoor Alabama is one resource.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

