Mobile Fire-Rescue quickly extinguish woods fire on Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big response by Mobile Fire-Rescue to a fire on Navco Road. It happened in the 1800 block around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Huge flames could be seen coming from just behind the home. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue it was a woods fire that spread to a shed and detached carport. It was fully-invovled by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

As more crews arrived -- they quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the flames and stop the fire from spreading to a wooded area.

