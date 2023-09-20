Advertise With Us
Mobile Fire-Rescue quickly extinguish woods fire on Navco Road

Mobile Fire-Rescue battling fire on Navco Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue battling fire on Navco Road.(Charlie Graddick, Jr.)
By Lee Peck
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big response by Mobile Fire-Rescue to a fire on Navco Road. It happened in the 1800 block around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Huge flames could be seen coming from just behind the home. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue it was a woods fire that spread to a shed and detached carport. It was fully-invovled by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

As more crews arrived -- they quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the flames and stop the fire from spreading to a wooded area.

It’s another example of fox 10 viewers sending in video to help us tell the story. It’s really easy to do -- you can either download the app or click here.

