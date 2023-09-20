Advertise With Us
The Mobile Pops announces Fall Concert Series

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for The Mobile Pops’ fall concerts, and several free concerts will pop up across the Gulf Coast. Bring a blanket or chair and listen to some Family Movie Night Music.

  • Sunday, September 24, 2023, 5 to 6:30 p.m. under the Water Tower on Dauphin Island
  • Sunday, October 1, 2023, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Community Center, 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd., in Spanish Fort
  • Sunday, October 8, 2023, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

