Most areas sunny and dry, but rain chances in some places

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off with a mix of sun and clouds this morning and feeling decent. Humidity continues to stay low, so we’re feeling crisper to begin the morning. This will continue into today, so feels-like temperatures will be right on the dot. Daytime highs will continue to max out in the mid-to-upper 80s, staying slightly above average for this time of year. Most areas will continue to stay dry and sunny into the remainder of this afternoon, but our coastal areas have a 20% chance of seeing a passing shower heading into today.

Overnight, temperatures will feel refreshing! Our inland areas will see lows dip down into the upper-50s! The rest of the Gulf Coast will be waking up with temps in the lower-to-mid 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to see lower humidity with similar afternoon temperatures. We will start off sunny, but more cloud cover will push in by the afternoon. There is about a 20% chance of a passing shower throughout the day.

Tracking the tropics, we are monitoring Hurricane Nigel. It is expected to continue to weaken over the next few days but just continues to be a problem for the fish in the central Atlantic.  There are also two areas we are watching for further development. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated. The Gulf is quiet.

We’ll keep you updated on FOX10. Have a great day!

