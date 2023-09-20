MPD seeking assistance locating missing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman with a medical condition.

Karen Malinauskas, 60, suffers a condition that causes disorientation and was last seen Tuesday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the area of Wood Creek Court, near Medal of Honors Park.

Karen Malinauskas is described as a 5′4″ tall woman, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

MPD is urging anyone who has seen Karen Malinauskas or has any information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.