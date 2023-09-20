Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD seeking assistance locating missing woman

Karen Malinauskas
Karen Malinauskas(MPD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman with a medical condition.

Karen Malinauskas, 60, suffers a condition that causes disorientation and was last seen Tuesday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the area of Wood Creek Court, near Medal of Honors Park.

Karen Malinauskas is described as a 5′4″ tall woman, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

MPD is urging anyone who has seen Karen Malinauskas or has any information regarding her whereabouts to immediately contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Phase one of Perdido Pass Park and seawall in Orange Beach now open
Anglers welcome partial opening of Perdido Pass Park and seawall
FOX10's Kip Raley finishes first at the GCGA
FOX10's Kip Raley finishes first at the GCGA
Phase 1 of Seawall Park complete in Orange Beach
Phase 1 of Seawall Park complete in Orange Beach
Mother's Involved Against Gun Violence partners with Lifeline Counseling
Mother’s Involved Against Gun Violence partners with Lifeline Counseling to help mothers heal.