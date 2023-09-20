Must-have tech for busy families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With school back in session, you can bet families are super busy! “Connected Mom” & Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch showcases the technology, gadgets, and more that can help busy parents…including a big time-saver for laundry, a website to preplan holiday cards, smart garage technology, family fun video games, and software to improve learning!

Carley is obsessed with helping people use technology to make life easier (and more fun). As a Today Show contributor and HGTV host, she explores the world of home control and also helps makes tech simple to even the least savvy among us. On her blog, CarleyK.com, she helps busy humans navigate the world of personal technology. She’s appeared on CNN, EXTRA, and in the pages of Real Simple and Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.