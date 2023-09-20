Advertise With Us
Hire One

National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe on the roads

September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week, aimed at reducing the number of injuries and...
September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week, aimed at reducing the number of injuries and deaths among children in car crashes.(live 5)
By Bethany Davis
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week, aimed at reducing the number of injuries and deaths among children in car crashes.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old. And in many cases, the right car seat could have made all the difference.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 710 children under 13 were killed in passenger vehicles in 2021, and more than 100,000 were injured. In that same year, more than a third (36%) of children (under 13) who died while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained.

The NHTSA says car seats can reduce the risk of death in a crash by 71% for infants, and by 54% for toddlers, and getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.

Car seats can be complicated, from installing them correctly to knowing which seat is best for your child, and making sure your child is buckled in properly.

If you have questions about the car seat in your car, there are Certified technicians who will inspect your car seat free of charge, in most cases, and show you how to correctly install and use it. Find a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician in your community or virtually here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

FOX10's Kip Raley overall winner at GCGA
Amtrak and operation lifesaver to educate people about the dangers of tracks
Amtrak stresses safety at railroad crossings ahead of new Gulf Coast service
Amtrak and operation lifesaver to educate people about the dangers of tracks
Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver educate people about the dangers of tracks
Big fire on Navco Road in Mobile
Big fire on Navco Road in Mobile