Pensacola PD still searching for suspect after shooting near Workman Middle School

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting in Pensacola Tuesday night that forced a school in the area to go on lockdown.

We’re told this happened around 8:30 p.m. on Langley Avenue outside Workman Middle School. Officers were inside the school during a basketball game when they were told about the shooting.

Police found a man outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes until officers determined it was safe for those inside to leave.

We’re told the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call pensacola police right away.

