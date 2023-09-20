Pleasant morning, scattered rain chances later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a nice morning on the Gulf Coast, but one thing we really need is rain and we’ll have a chance to see some of it later today. The showers won’t hit everyone, but there is at least a scattered chance in the forecast. Rain coverage will be at 20-30% today and tomorrow before we go totally dry again for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s. We don’t see any true shots of Fall air arriving through early October.

In the Tropics, we still have the same two disturbances that we’re watching but it doesn’t look like they will cause an issue for us anytime soon if at all.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.