Recipe: 15 Bean Soup w/ Conecuh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 15 dried bean soup mix, discard seasoning packet
- 1 lb. Conecuh sausage, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 celery ribs, chopped
- 3 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 15 oz. crushed tomatoes
- 28 oz. diced tomatoes
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon garlic power
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 bay leaves
- Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated
STEPS:
- Rinse and drain dried beans. Add beans to the bowl of a slow cooker. Add sausage, onion, celery, carrots, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, garlic powder, oregano, kosher salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Stir until well combined. Submerge bay leaves.
- Cook on LOW 10 hours or HIGH 6 hours. Serve hot with Parmesan.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
