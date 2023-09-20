Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for N. McGregor Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mayor’s Office in Mobile says the city will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the recently completed N. McGregor Ave. Project on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at 4350 Old Shell Road.

City officials say the project was started in January of this year and included a complete rebuild of N. McGregor Ave. from Old Shell Road to the roundabout at Museum Drive.

They say underground utilities, street lighting, curbs and gutters were upgraded, and sidewalks and on-street parking were added.

