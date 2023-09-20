Advertise With Us
Hire One

Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for N. McGregor Ave.

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mayor’s Office in Mobile says the city will be hosting a ribbon cutting for the recently completed N. McGregor Ave. Project on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at 4350 Old Shell Road.

City officials say the project was started in January of this year and included a complete rebuild of N. McGregor Ave. from Old Shell Road to the roundabout at Museum Drive.

They say underground utilities, street lighting, curbs and gutters were upgraded, and sidewalks and on-street parking were added.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Kimberly A. Henderson
MCSO arrests 2nd corrections officer
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

FOX10 Rescan September 27
A note for our viewers who watch with an antenna
Minor High School band director
Legal representatives for H.S. band director address the media following his arrest
FOX10's Kip Raley overall winner at GCGA
Amtrak and operation lifesaver to educate people about the dangers of tracks
Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver educate people about the dangers of tracks