Whirls, twirls, and swirls! It’s the opening night of the Baldwin County Fair

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was opening night of the Baldwin County Fair, and thousands of people got their fair share of thrills and adrenaline.

“It’s one of Baldwin County’s best things,” said one man when the gates opened. “Everybody showed up from all different parts of the town. It’s one of the best things we have.”

Many crowd favorites were the bumper cars, ladder race, and more.

“The alien one that goes really fast,” said Priya Kerby. “I went on that today, and I was really scared, but it was really fun.”

For folks wanting to keep their feet on the ground, there were plenty of games and prizes, along with lots of food.

“I eat the deep-fried Oreos every time I come here,” said Jackson White. “I loved the food too, riding the rides and spending time with friends.”

Some are already planning on coming back next season.

“We’ve been having a bunch of fun over here,” said Addalynn Kilgore. “We think we want to go again next year. Yeah, all the rides, they try so hard to make, so we want to ride them all.”

The fair is open through Saturday. There is free parking. Senior citizens, children 12 years old and younger, and military get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Whirls, twirls, and swirls! It's the opening night of the Baldwin County Fair
Whirls, twirls, and swirls! It's the opening night of the Baldwin County Fair
