Africatown Plateau Pacers: Fall Into Good Health Fair

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Africatown Plateau Pacers is a non-profit 5013c organization. The group is excited to host their Fall into Good Health Fair. Get Fall health tips along with important information concerning your health. There will be fun activities for the entire family.

Saturday September 23rd

10AM-1PM at the Robert Hope Community Center

USA’s glass pumpkin patch fundraiser
Coastal Periodontics and Implant Dentistry: National Gum Health Awareness Month
Nola X Nola Concert series
USA’s glass pumpkin patch fundraiser
