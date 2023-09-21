MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come cool down with a refreshing glass of lemonade at Bella’s 2nd Annual Lemonade Stand! This year’s event will be on September 30th at A Little Shoppe in Satsuma. There will be lemonade and snacks as well as more fun activities including A Little Shoppe’s annual tent sale, the Frios Gourmet Pop’s ice cream truck, permanent jewelry by Knightingales boutique, face painting by Jen’s Bay Balloons, and a raffle with lots of goodies! Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling A Little Shoppe at 2516792988. Virtual donations can be accepted by Venmo at @Bellas-Lemonade.

Bella’s Lemonade Stand is a fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the stand will be donated to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Organizers Lakyn Warren and Hannah Little joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it, along with Lemonade Stand inspiration Isabella Warren.

Bella’s 2nd Annual Lemonade Stand

A Little Shoppe

5475 US-43 S, Satsuma, AL 36572

Saturday, September 30th (11am– 3pm)

For more info visit Facebook link:

https://facebook.com/events/s/bellas-2nd-annual-lemonade-sta/951097005962944/?mibextid=RQdjqZ

About Bella’s Lemonade Stand:

Isabella is a 4-year-old cancer survivor who spent an extended time in Memphis at St. Jude receiving treatment for Stage IV Wilm’s Tumor. She is now 1 YEAR CANCER FREE (as of August 2023) and wanting to give back.

