Bond set at $200K for woman who fled the state after allegedly shooting aunt in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A woman accused of shooting her aunt multiple times inside a home they shared appeared in court Wednesday, September 20, 2023 for a bond hearing. Police said Michelle Campbell disappeared after the shooting and was arrested in Starkville, Mississippi the next afternoon.

Michelle Campbell appeared in court for bond hearing after being extradited from Starkville, MS (Hal Scheurich)

Campbell spent more than a week in a Mississippi jail before being extradited to Baldwin County. Loxley Police said it was the morning of Saturday, September 9, 2023 when Campbell, who was living with her 55-year-old aunt, shot her inside her Bay Branch Estates home.

“The niece had exited the residence, gone to her car, armed herself with a Glock pistol, went back in the house and gunned down the aunt and fled the scene,” Loxley Police detective, Zach Kuiken said after the shooting.

Police said surveillance video helped them understand what happened and immediately put a BOLO out for Campbell and her vehicle. More than a day passed before she was spotted and arrested in Starkville, Mississippi. The extradition process took more than a week, all the while investigators said Campbell’s aunt remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Prosecutors asked Judge George Elbrecht to set Campbell’s bond at at least $100,000. When they told the judge that Campbell shot her aunt 13 times and fled to another state, the judge set bond at $200,000 on her assault-first charge. Investigators have not discussed a motive and the investigation is ongoing. Police said things could still change.

“Right now, it’s an assault first degree investigation. If that victim doesn’t survive, it would be a murder. It would be a murder charge.”

As of Monday, September 18, the victim was still in the hospital and still in critical condition nine days after the incident. Michelle Campbell will have 30 days to request a preliminary hearing.

