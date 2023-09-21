City of Mobile Animal Services Director weighs in on West Mobile coyote sightings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The coyote conundrum continues in West Mobile.

Urban coyotes are nothing new, but some folks claim they’re starting to see more of them.

Melissa Crane is one of many West Mobile residents who has spotted the canines.

“As they move into the neighborhoods, it’s not only going to pose a problem for the animals, it’s going to pose a problem for the children and the people of this area,” said Crane.

Crane has lived on Cottage Hill Road for nearly thirty years.

Recently, she checked her outdoor cameras and was startled by a pair of beady eyes.

“It started about three weeks ago-- I happened to notice that a single coyote was passing and this happened two nights in a row,” said Crane.

Crane put out more cameras to catch the coyotes’ rendezvous.

“Since then, I have picked up multiple shots in different areas of my property and it was about a week ago I was able to capture three of them together in this area,” she explained.

Crane lives right across the street from Mobile Christian School and she says she’s worried the coyotes could be a threat.

“I have seen coyotes head in that direction- I can’t confirm they actually got on campus, but considering their football games, their socials they have at night, I’m concerned that they will get over there sometime in the evening or during the day. I don’t want them to get hurt,” stated Crane.

City of Mobile Animal Services Director Robert Bryant says coyotes are making themselves at home all over West Mobile.

“As the City expands, we’re actually growing into the coyote’s territory,” said Bryant.

Bryant believes the wooded area between Ridgefield and Old Shell Road could be where a majority of the coyotes are coming from.

“There is a MAWSS service road that I spoke of earlier that runs in that neighborhood and again-- those are likely superhighways for wildlife,” said Bryant.

You might see more groups of coyotes during this time of year. Bryant says that’s because coyotes travel in packs during the fall to mate but then disperse in winter. The City of Mobile does not routinely trap and remove coyotes.

“We’re not licensed by the Department of Conservation and we do not routinely go out and trap and remove coyotes. If there’s a demonstrable danger that a specific coyote that it’s causing- we’ll do everything in our power to solve that,” added Bryant.

Instead, Bryant advises folks to take the right steps to avert coyotes.

“Coyotes are really scavenger animals. They go out and they get what’s easy, they find the easy food. That’s people leaving cat food out at nighttime, that’s people not securing their garbage in their trash can, that’s littering- people throwing uneaten food out the window and driving down the road,” he explained.

Like many people spotting coyotes, Crane wants something done.

“If there’s a possibility they can be trapped and relocated to a spot, that would be ideal. I would love to see them in a habitat where they can thrive,” said Crane.

The City of Mobile is working on resources that will be distributed out through the City council and homeowner’s associations. That’s expected in the next two weeks.

