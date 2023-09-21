Coastal Periodontics and Implant Dentistry: National Gum Health Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is National Gum Health Awareness Month. It’s the perfect time to learn about the significance of gums to your health.

What Is Gum Disease?

Gum disease (also known as periodontal or gingival infection) is caused by plaque buildup. Dental plaque is made up of food particles, as well as oral bacteria. The bacteria in plaque can attack teeth, causing inflammation and infection. When the gums become infected, this is known as gum disease. Gum disease can cause your teeth to become loose and/or fall out, and the bacteria from gum disease can also enter your bloodstream through tiny openings in the gums, eventually leading to other infections throughout your body.

There are two forms of gum disease known as gingivitis and periodontitis. Gingivitis is the less serious form of gum disease, but it can lead to periodontitis if left untreated. Gingivitis primarily affects the gum tissue, while periodontitis affects other tissues such as the cementum, periodontal ligaments, and the underlying jaw bone. Although gingivitis can be reversed with treatment, periodontitis cannot.

