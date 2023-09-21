Daphne car theft suspects arrested after police pursuit in Mobile ends in crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police chased down a stolen car out of Daphne Thursday morning, September 21, 2023. The chase came to an end off St. Stephens Road, where three people were arrested. Daphne Police said they think those arrested are responsible for more than a dozen car break-ins.

Investigators had fingerprints, but little else to go on until their stolen vehicle turned up in Mobile. Daphne Police put a BOLO out on the 2017 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday morning. Twenty-four-hours later, MPD spotted that car and tried to stop it. The suspects fled from police, the chase finally ending in a wooded lot off St. Stephens Road. Mobile Police took three people into custody.

Mobile Police arrested three teens after chase in car reported stolen in Daphne the day before (Hal Scheurich)

“There were two adult males, one male juvenile,” Captain Reginald Ardis with Daphne Police said. “They’re currently being interviewed by Daphne PD detectives to determine they’re…the extent of their involvement with our B and Es in that stolen car, but we do believe that they were the ones that perpetuated that crime.”

The two adults taken into custody are 19 and 18 years old. The juvenile was taken to Strickland Youth Center. Daphne Police received multiple complaints Wednesday morning of cars being rummaged through at Sea Cliff Apartments, Grand Point Apartments and Golf Terrace, where the car was taken. Investigators said the one thing each case had in common is the cars were unlocked.

“Apartment complexes are very popular targets for vehicle burglars. We’ve found apartments and residential driveways…always, of course unoccupied vehicles, but those are the two most common targets for these criminals,” explained Ardis.

Each suspect arrested could face multiple charges of breaking and entering a vehicle as well as felony theft of property in Daphne.

