Family pushes for tips in 2020 Mother’s Day homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than three years after his death -- the family of Ricky Kidd, Jr. are marking what would have been his 32nd birthday with a graveside celebration.

“I had just spoken with Ricky and he was like mom what did you cook and I was like red beans and rice... And he said mom I’m on my way to get my two boys,” recalled Juanita Kidd, Ricky’s mother.

It was Mother’s Day 2020 -- but 28-year-old Ricky never made it to the house or to pick up his two sons. Ricky was at a street party at the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road where he was one of two people shot.

Juanita Kidd and other family members rushed to the hospital -- where she was initially told he was expected to be okay.

“And that he had begun talking to them telling them different stories of things that had happened and so that led me to believe that my child was going to be alright,” recalled Juanita.

An hour later came the crushing news from the medical staff.

“They said that I want you to know that Ricky’s heart stopped and we couldn’t save him and so that was news to me because they led me to believe my child was okay,” said Juanita.

Ricky’s cousin was the other victim shot at the block party. So far no arrests have been made in the case.

Keeping his memory alive with a balloon release -- not only for his birthday -- but for his sons now 6 and 10 years old.

“They understand... They understand -- they talk about him. We won’t let them forget him,” said Juanita. “One of them had a football game and they lost. And he said I was trying to win for my daddy. So I told him regardless if you win or not -- you go out there and play hard, play a good game to the best of your ability -- your daddy is always going to be proud of you. Always... he’s always going to be with you.”

Like other families -- they too want justice.

“We are praying someone finds it in their heart to come forth with any information -- it was Mother’s Day 2020 -- May 10th -- it was a block party a huge block party -- a huge block party so if anyone has any information any videos -- any pictures -- we are asking that you please come forward and help my family get closure,” said Lisa Turner, Ricky’s aunt.

There is reward money for information leading to an arrest -- anyone with information that can help investigators urged to call Mobile Police 251-205-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.